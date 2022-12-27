ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers in Kailasapatti urge forest officials to trap leopard

December 27, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THENI

Srikrishna L 2193

A farmer, Nagaraj from Kailasapatti near Periakulam in Theni district, has submitted a petition to the forest department to take immediate steps to trap a leopard, which, he suspects, killed his calf and a few other milch animals over the last four months.

He said in his petition that a calf from his mangrove was missing for sometime. When he went in search, he found the carcass and suspected that the leopard had killed the animal. In the neighbouring villages close to the forest area, there were instances of at least 15 dogs and over 10 goats missing in the last four months.

