Farmers in Ettaiyapuram distressed over invasion of animals in farmlands

November 22, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Thoothukudi

Maize and groundnut farmers are tired of handling wild boars which are invading their farms and destroying the crops cultivated in and around Ettaiyapuram.

“After all the hard work under the sun, we are forced to risk our lives by staying back in the farms at nights to drive away the animals,” said Karisal Bhoomi Farmers’ Association president A. Varadharajan.

They face danger from not only the wild boars, some of which are huge weighing over 200 kg, but also from reptiles like snakes and scorpions, he said

The farmers have faced significant crop loss due to animal invasion. “We go out for guarding our farms at night. We have laid electric fence. We have paid for hunters to hunt down the animals. But, the district administration has done nothing to protect our livelihood,” he charged.

Farmers of Ayanrajapatti, Keelanattukurichi, Ayan Vadamalaipuram, Sindalakkarai,

Ramanoothu, Duraisamypuram have incurred loss of maize crops cultivated in over 10,000 acres.

The farmers said that they were shocked by the claim of officials that the animals that destroyed the crops were not wild boars, but domesticated pigs which are growing in the wild.

The number of pigs have multiplied over the years and the menace is increasing manifold, they said.

Left to fend for themselves, the farmers even brought hunters to hunt down the animals. “We collected ₹1,000 per acre from farmers and used the money to hunt down the animals. But, even after spending few lakhs, we are unable to protect our farms,” he complained.

“Neither the district administration was taking steps to protect our crops nor were they coming forward to pay us compensation for crop loss,” he added.

The animals are thriving in Vaippar riverbed and also in the bushes of irrigation tanks, he claimed. They come out only during the nights.

Though the pigs are attracted by the smell of roots of maize and groundnuts, the animals also destroy other crops like coriander, black gram, green gram and shallots by stamping over them as they cross through these farms, he said.

The farmers are seeking guns to shoot down the animals and also incentive for killing them.