Farmer’s house burgled
THOOTHUKUDI
Some unidentified persons burgled a house at Peroorani near here on Monday night.
The police said M. Sudalaimuthu, 57, a farmer, and his two sons were sleeping in the first floor of the house while his wife Valliyammal slept in the ground floor. When Mr. Sudalaimuthu got up in the morning and came to the ground floor, he found the rear door open. Burglars had taken away 46 sovereigns of gold ornaments, worth about ₹ 20.70 lakh, and ₹ 1.36 lakh in cash.
Based on a complaint from Mr. Sudalaimuthu, the Thattappaarai police have registered case.
Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan visited the spot along with fingerprint experts and sniffer dog.
Further investigations are on.
