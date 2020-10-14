Farmers hopeful of good pisanam paddy season

The Main Falls at Courtallam in Tenkasi district in full flow on Wednesday.

14 October 2020 19:09 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Farmers of the district are hopeful of having good harvest in the ‘pisanam’ paddy season this year as the northeast monsoon is likely to start in October-end or the first week of November even as all prime dams of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts have decent storage level.

Though the northeast monsoon would start in mid-October, there is no sign of the monsoon starting before the end of this month after a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal disturbed the ‘weather system’ usually forms before the onset of the monsoon.

Unexpectedly, unseasonal rain drenches the areas close to the Western Ghats for the past two days even as other parts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts are desperately waiting for good showers. Consequently, the dams in both the districts have started receiving good influx of water.

As the catchment areas of Papanasam dam experienced decent rainfall of 64 mm on Wednesday, the reservoir had an influx of 4,893 cusecs to jack up the dam’s water level from yesterday’s 89.15 feet to today’s 94.30 feet against the maximum capacity of 143 feet. The relatively small Servalar dam’s water level rose from 102 feet to 113 feet against its maximum capacity of 153 feet.

However, water level in Manimuthar dam did not witness any significant rise on Wednesday as the catchment area had the precipitation of only 17 mm. This largest dam of the district is expected to experience significant rise in water level on Thursday since it was getting 1,230 cusecs on Wednesday.

After the 52 mm rainfall in its catchment areas, the Adavinainar dam at Maekkarai in Tenkasi district reached 132.10 feet against its maximum capacity of 132.22 feet on Wednesday even as it was getting 179 cusecs of water. Moreover, water level in other dams in Tenkasi district such as Gadana, Ramanadhi and Karuppanadhi are just a few feet away from the maximum capacity even as all the 3 dams are getting decent influx of water heralding that these reservoirs would reach the maximum storage level within a day or two.

All waterfalls in Courtallam – Main Falls, Old Courtallam, Tiger Falls and Five Falls – were flowing menacingly since Tuesday afternoon following rain along the Western Ghats. Since the tourists are not allowed to take bath in the waterfalls ever since COVID-19-induced lockdown was clamped, Courtallam is wearing a deserted look now.

However, the salubrious weather laced with breeze and drizzle enthralls the residence living close to the Western Ghats. The unexpected rain also brings decent influx of water into the system tanks situated along the Chittar watercourse, promising the farmers of good pisanam paddy season.

Since all the dams in both Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts have decent storage level even before the onset of northeast monsoon, the farmers are hopeful of enjoying good ‘pisanam’ season this year.

“Though water level in all the dams in Tenkasi district was comfortable in mid-August and September, most of the farmers did not go in for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation this year as the delayed farming operations would land them in trouble with the paddy ready for harvest in November-end or December wherein northeast monsoon will be at its best. Since storage in the dams is very encouraging, farmers will have bumper crop in ‘pisanam’ season and may go in for ‘advance kar’ paddy cultivation also in next February,” said farmer S.T. Shaik Mohideen of Vadakarai.

Rainfall in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts (in mm):

Papanasam Dam – 64, Kodumudiyar Dam – 60, Adavinainar Dam – 52, Servalar Dam – 42, Ramanadhi Dam – 40, Tenkasi – 31, Gundar Dam – 27, Manimuthar, Karuppanadhi and Gadana Dams – 17, Shencottai – 11, Aayikudi – 10.40, Radhapuram – 10, Kalakkad – 6.20, Moolaikkaraipatti – 5, Nanguneri – 4, Ambasamudram – 3, Cheranmahadevi – 2.40, Sivagiri, Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai – 1.

Water level in dams (in feet – maximum capacity in brackets): Gadana – 76.70 (85), Ramanadhi – 76.50 (84), Karuppanadhi – 68.02 (72), Gundar – 36.10 (36.10), Adavinainar – 132.10 (132.22).