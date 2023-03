March 21, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Virudhunagar

Monthly farmers grievances redressal meeting will be held at 10.30 a.m. on March 24 at Virudhunagar Collectorate. Farmers can air their grievances in person and through petitions at the meeting which will be presided over by Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan. Officials and farmers should wear face masks and use sanitiser as part of COVID preventive steps, a statement said.