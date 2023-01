Farmers’ grievance redress meeting in Ramanathapuram tomorrow

January 18, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

RAMANATHAPURAM The monthly farmers’ grievance redress meeting would be held in Ramanathapuram on Friday. The meeting, chaired by Collector Johny Tom Varghese, would begin at 10.30 a.m. at the conference hall in the Collectorate. A statement said that farmers and representatives of farmers’ associations can participate and discuss farming-related issues at the meeting. ADVERTISEMENT

