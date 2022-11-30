Official told to leave farmers grievance meeting for poor response to queries

November 30, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MADURAI

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Wednesday ordered an official to leave the farmers grievance meeting held at the Collectorate after he was unhappy with the response given to the queries raised during the meeting.

During the previous meetings, the Collector had specifically told the officials that they had to give a detailed and proper reply to the petitions submitted by the farmers. However, the Melur Deputy Tahsildar failed to give a proper response to the queries raised prompting the Collector to ask her to leave the meeting. She had failed to answer queries with regard to removal of the encroachments on waterbodies.

The Collector had told the officials that replies such as ‘appropriate steps would be taken to look into the grievances’ should not be made. They had to clear the doubts of the farmers, he had instructed.

During the meeting, the Collector called for a study on the quantum of water utilised for the irrigation purpose in the district in order to ascertain the usage of water and whether they were being used properly. The farmers also raised complaints about adulterated fertilizers being sold and wild animals damaging the crops. They urged the authorities to come up with solutions.