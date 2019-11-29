Farmers’ grievance meet turns stormy

Ramanathapuram

The monthly farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held here on Friday turned stormy as a section of farmers threatened to walk out, protesting against ‘denial’ of Vaigai water for irrigation and non-release of water to the R.S. Mangalam tank.

Soon after the meeting, chaired by Danushkodi, Deputy Director and Personal Assistant to Collector (Agriculture), in the absence of Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao, farmers from RS Mangalam block stood up and objected to non-release of Vaigai water to the RS Mangalam tank.

Executive Engineer S. Venkita Krishnan, Public Works Department (Water Resource Department), said after the government ordered release of 1,441 CMFT of water for irrigation from the Vaigai dam, 25% of water was given for the ayacut areas in Sivaganga and after meeting the irrigation requirements in the district, they managed to bring water to the Big Tank here.

Presently the water level at the Big Tank stood at four foot and as per the government order, only 1% of the total water released from Vaigai dam could be released to RS Mangalam tank, he said.

Pointing that the catchment areas received good rainfall, he said there was possibility of water being released from the Vaigai dam again in the next ten days and if farmers arrived at a consensus, water could be released to RS Mangalam tank, he said. After heated exchanges, the issue was settled after farmers from other areas said water could be released to RS Mangalam tank in the next phase.

The meeting witnessed fresh bout of noisy scenes when farmers protested against the delay in payment of crop insurance for the year 2018-19 and refusal on the part of the officials in accepting premium for crop insurance for the year 2019-2020. Officials clarified that farmers in 187 revenue villages have been paid crop insurance of ₹175.09 crore for the year 2018-19.

Farmers in the remaining 213 revenue villages would be given the amount in a month’s time, they said.

As the Agriculture Insurance Company of India has offered lesser compensation, the district administration has taken up the issue with the company, they said. Mobile units have been pressed into service to accept premiums from farmers who wished to insure their paddy crops for this year, they said.