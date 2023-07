July 17, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The farmers’ grievances redressal meeting for this month will be held at the Collectorate here on July 25. In a statement, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said the farmers’ grievances redressal meet will be held on July 25 in the second floor of the Collectorate from 11 a.m. onwards. Since officials from all government departments will participate in the meeting, the agriculturists should participate in the meeting to air their grievances and get them redressed, Dr. Karthikeyan said.