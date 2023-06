June 13, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Revenue Division-level farmers’ grievances redressal meeting would be held at Sivakasi, Aruppukottai and Sattur Revenue Divisional Offices at 11 a.m. on June 20. Farmers have been asked to participate in the meeting and air their grievances to get them redressed, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said in a statement.

