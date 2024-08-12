Farmers given kuthiraivali seeds to bring arid farm lands under cultivation near Aruppukottai

As part of the initiative to bring arid farm lands and rain-fed lands under cultivation, some 200 farmers in Aruppukottai area were given kuthiraivali seeds under the assistance of NABARD

Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, gave away the Kuthiraivali seeds and organic cotton seeds to farmers of Aruppukottai, Narikudi, Mallankinaru and Kariyapatti through Farmers Production Organisation.

Under the arid land development programme, the kuthiraivali farmers were given bio-fertilizers.

Under the scheme, the farmers are being encouraged to cultivate the millets on some 400 acres of arid and rain-fed lands.

Similarly, seeds of organic cotton, which have good export potential, were also given to 368 farmers to cultavate on some 800 acres.

Panchayat presidents were given some 1,000 saplings of neem and pungai to plant them in arid lands and along the supply channels under the NABARD’s watershed programme.

Women of North Puliyampatti were given milch animals and goats at a cost of ₹1.10 lakh under the self-help women revolving funds.

Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector, A. Nachiyar Ammal, was present.