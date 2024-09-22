Farmers get trained in organic farming practices

Department of Seed Certification and Organic Certification along with the Regional Centre of Organic Farming conducted a training programme for organic farmers at Agricultural College and Research Institute in Madurai.

During the training programme which was targeted for the beneficiaries of Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) scheme in the district, the participants were elaborated about various methods to efficiently carry out organic farming and get a better yield.

Agriculture officials said the programme was also aimed at taking the concept of organic farming to more areas like Tirumangalam, Sedapatti, Kallikudi, T. Kallupatti and Usilampatti where the scope of more farmers shifting to organic farming was evident.

Under the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS), a subcomponent of PKVY scheme, the farmers moving from the practice of inorganic farming to organic farming would be certified after a period of three years to validate their produce as an organic product.

“Through the validation, the farmers can confidentially market their produce for a good price and to sustain in the farming practice,” the official added.

During the event, Ganesamoorthy, CEO of Madurai Agri Business Incubation Forum (MABIF), enunciated the activities of MABIF and facilities available to organic farmers to get higher price for their produce through value addition. “Through value addition the farmers could get good value for their product made using organic farming methods. This, in addition to promoting organic farming practice, opens entrepreneurial opportunities to the farmers,” he added.