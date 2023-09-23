ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers from Thevaram in Theni district seek protection for crops from elephants; stage demonstration in front of forest office

September 23, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Members affiliated to the Periyar Vaigai Paasana Vivasayigal Sangam at the District Forest Office in Theni on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Members affiliated to the Periyar Vaigai Paasana Vivasayigal Sangam staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Forest Department here on Friday.

Demanding the officials to prevent elephants from trespassing into farms, the members said that in the last one month alone, three elephants had destroyed coconut trees in Thevaram block. “The pachyderms should be chased into the national park in Mathikettan Solai on the Kerala side,” they said.

Repeated pleas to the forest officials to help protect their crops and prevent wild animals from trespassing into farms had not fetched any tangible result, they charged and urged them to give compensation for the loss of lives and destruction of their produce.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further they said that they have been demanding the forest department to issue a No Objection Certificate for laying a road connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala at Sakkaluthu Mettu ghat section. “There has been a rise in poaching activities in Bodi reserve forest area, which should be stopped by the forest officials,” they said.

The members also alleged that a forest official in Theni district had given permission for film shooting in Kurangani ghat section, where there are restrictions. The official had been continuously neglecting the warnings from the public in Kurangani and none of the senior officials in the Forest department appeared to be taking stringent action.

As the members tried to lay a siege to the office, the police prevented them. Later, a delegation submitted a memorandum to the Assistant District Forest Officer and dispersed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US