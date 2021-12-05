Farmers from five districts block road in Tamil Nadu

Farmers stage a road blockade at Lower Camp in Theni district on Sunday.

Traffic choked for two hours on Kumuli-Lower Camp ghat section

Demanding the Union government to take stern action against the Kerala government for its false propaganda on the safety and security of Mullaperiyar dam, farmers from five southern districts of Tamil Nadu resorted to a road blockade on Sunday.

As a result of the agitation, vehicular movement on the Kumuli-Lower Camp ghat section was choked for over two hours. Vehicles had lined up on both sides of the road for over two kilometres, officials said.

The farmers, led by S.R. Thevar and other leaders, had announced to take out a rally to counter the motor cycle rally being taken by a group in Kerala against the Mullaperiyar dam’s existence.

As the farmers were proceeding from different parts of Theni district towards Kumuli, a large posse of police personnel led by ASP Sreya Gupta denied permission.

As a result, there was some wordy altercation between some policemen and a few of the farmers leaders.

“When Kerala government gave permission for their people to take out a rally...why is that the Tamil Nadu police are denying permission to us,” Anwar Balasingam, coordinator of the associations asked.

After the police were firm, the farmers decided to take out a padayatra to the Pennicuick Memorial and squatted on the road.

They demanded the Collector to come to the spot. However, Tahsildar Arjunan and other officials arrived and held talks. They gave an assurance that the issue would be taken up to the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre through the Collector, following which they dispersed.

The two-hour stir, which had choked the traffic, returned to normalcy after about an hour.