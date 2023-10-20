Farmers from Chinnamanur, Cumbum, Uthamapalayam told to grow avocado crops

October 20, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THENI

While majority of farmers cultivate grapes in Cumbum, Chinnamanur and Uthamapalayam blocks, Theni Collector R. V. Shajeevana suggested them to grow other fruits such as avocado and a few other vegetables on Friday.

Speaking at the farmers’ grievances redressal meeting held at the Horticultural College and Research Institute campus in Periyakulam, she said that farmers from the entire belt can raise multiple fruits and make it a hub for variety of fruits. “Since the soil is conducive and water is also available in the region, the farmers should examine benefits in growing other fruits and vegetables,” she said.

When the officials pointed out that they have stocked sufficient fertiliser in the district for the ensuing crop season including 1233 metric tons of DAP, 595 MT of Potash, 874 MT of Urea and among others, the Collector said that during a special drive conducted across the district between September 25 and 28, the officials suspended the licences of 10 outlets for violations in sale of fertiliser.

The Collector also informed that the farmers can lodge complaints of any irregularities or malpractices committed in the authorised fertiliser shops with the Assistant Director (Quality Control) at 9443232238. She assured prompt action against erring traders.

The faculty members from the Periyakulam HC&RI led by Dean Rajangam explained the benefits of “Kodukapuli” (monkey pod tree) and “Navalpazham” (jamun fruit) crops. A power point presentation was also made during the meeting for the benefit of the farmers on other produce.

Rainfall

Though the rainfall in October was 146.89 mm against the average of 179.7 mm, the district had already recorded 657.63 mm during the year till date, against the normal annual rainfall of 829.80 mm. Hence, there was copious water in hand and at the same time, the officials appealed for judicious use of water for irrigation by adopting new techniques.