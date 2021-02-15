Farmers for waiver of outstanding crop loans

A group of farmers from Valandhur in Usilampatti block petitioned the Collector here on Monday, demanding waiver of outstanding crop loans that the farmers of the village had taken from 2006 to 2009.
Around 150 farmers from the village had got crop loans from the primary agricultural cooperative society from 2006 to 2009 by mortgaging agricultural lands.
M. Thirumurugan, one among the petitioners, said when they obtained loans the secretary of the cooperative society had allegedly been involved in mishandling of records and an investigation was under way. “Hence, the outstanding crop loans of our farmers were not waived when the ruling party in 2011 had announced waiver of outstanding crop loans,” he said, adding the investigation had not yet been completed.
“The agricultural lands mortgaged by the farmers are currently under the name of the cooperative society. So, the farmers are struggling without being able to sell their lands. They are also not able to procure additional crop loans,” he said.
Since Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced waiver of crop loans, the district administration must take steps to ensure that the outstanding crop loans of the farmers of Valandhur were waived this time, Mr. Thirumurugan added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath