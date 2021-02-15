Farmers for waiver of outstanding crop loans

A group of farmers from Valandhur in Usilampatti block petitioned the Collector here on Monday, demanding waiver of outstanding crop loans that the farmers of the village had taken from 2006 to 2009.

Around 150 farmers from the village had got crop loans from the primary agricultural cooperative society from 2006 to 2009 by mortgaging agricultural lands.

M. Thirumurugan, one among the petitioners, said when they obtained loans the secretary of the cooperative society had allegedly been involved in mishandling of records and an investigation was under way. “Hence, the outstanding crop loans of our farmers were not waived when the ruling party in 2011 had announced waiver of outstanding crop loans,” he said, adding the investigation had not yet been completed.

“The agricultural lands mortgaged by the farmers are currently under the name of the cooperative society. So, the farmers are struggling without being able to sell their lands. They are also not able to procure additional crop loans,” he said.

Since Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced waiver of crop loans, the district administration must take steps to ensure that the outstanding crop loans of the farmers of Valandhur were waived this time, Mr. Thirumurugan added.