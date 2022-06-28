Farmers, fishermen want retrieval of Katchatheevu

A joint meeting of the farmers’ federation and the fishermen associations has appealed to the Union government to reconsider the 1974 agreement with Sri Lankan government with regard to handing over of Katchatheevu to the island nation.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the meeting held here on Tuesday. The joint meeting also resolved that Katchatheevu should be retrieved by India.

The meeting was attended by State general secretary of the Federation of Cauvery Vaigai Kiruthumal Irrigation Farmers M. Arjunan, president Misa Marimuthu and leaders of All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association P. Sesuraj and N.J. Bose.

The meeting also appealed to the Centre to take efforts to retrieve all the mechanised boats and country craft seized by Sri Lankan Navy since 2018.

Similarly, the farmers and the fishermen urged the Centre to release all the boats of Sri Lankan fishermen that were seized by the Indian Navy.