Farmers exposed to high-yielding varieties of Chinese potato, elephant foot yam, cassava

Published - July 29, 2024 07:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Director, ICAR - CTCRI, Thiruvananthapuram, G. Byju handing over cassava stem to a farmer during an event held at Ambasamudram recently.

Director, ICAR - CTCRI, Thiruvananthapuram, G. Byju handing over cassava stem to a farmer during an event held at Ambasamudram recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A stakeholders’ interface programme on ‘Improved technologies of tuber crops for sustainable income’ was organised recently at Ambasamudram by Indian Council of Agricultural Research - Central Tuber Crop Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI), Thiruvananthapuram, for the benefit of the horticultural farmers.

 Deputy Director of Horticulture, Elangovan, who inaugurated the interface explained in detail about the technological interventions by ICAR-CTCRI for the development of major tuber crops viz., Chinese potato, elephant foot yam, taro and cassava grown in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

 He highlighted that yield of improved CTCRI’s varieties viz., Sree Dhara in Chinese potato, Sree Padma and Gajendra in elephant foot yam, Sree Jaya, Sree Vijaya, Sree Pavithra and Sree Reksha in cassava had doubled the farmers’ income and also paved way for area expansion under improved varieties.

 “Development and distribution of micronutrient formulations ‘Micronol’ for tuber crops, Chinese potato grader and critical inputs for farmers in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts are notable contributions of ICAR-CTCRI,” Mr. Elangovan observed.

 Director, ICAR-CTCRI G. Byju, who presided over the event, spoke about the contributions of ICAR-CTCRI for tuber crops development through seed villages and demonstrations plots on improved varieties, technologies and machinery in Tamil Nadu. ‘Micronol’ developed for taro is being on-farm validated in twelve taro fields in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

 He said that Chinese potato harvester, cassava stem cutter, peeler for tuber crops were being developed, which would be demonstrated for farmers shortly.

 Principal Scientist, ICAR - CTCRI Muthuraj, Senior Scientist D. Jaganathan, Senior Technician D. T. Rejin and others addressed the 30 progressive farmers from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts who participated in the interface.

 Prospects and challenges in tuber crops were discussed for formulating future action plans.

