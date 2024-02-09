Farmers exposed to business opportunities in export and value-addition

February 09, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A seminar on opportunities available for farmers to sell their produce to domestic and foreign markets was organised by the Department of Agro Marketing and Business here on Friday.

Farmers from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts and members of Farm Produce Organisations, entrepreneurs, traders and exporters, all connected to agro export business, participated in the seminar. The resource persons were drawn from Chennai, Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Erode, Virudhunagar, Madurai and Killikulam Agriculture College and Research Institute.

The speakers explained about foreign trade policy and guidelines for promoting agro exports, the role of Agro Products Export Development Agency in financing export of processed farm products, opportunities in export of banana and its value-additions, export of millets and its value-added products, opportunities in export of drumstick and other medicinal plants, export opportunities for Farm Produce Organisations, challenges in farm produce exports, etc.

The event also provided space for the participant farmers to interact with exporters and traders involved in value addition of farm produce.

Inaugurating the seminar, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu said that the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who introduced free power for farmers, had given fillip to the sale of fruits and vegetables by creating ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ across Tamil Nadu. While this initiative ensured sale of fresh fruits and vegetables to consumers on the one hand, the farmers could also get the right price for their produce since middlemen were weeded out.

Whenever farmers suffered loss due to drought or flood, Karunanidhi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had waived crop loans to bail out the farmers besides reducing the rate of interest for the next crop loan. After Mr. Stalin assumed office two-and-a-half years ago, the Tamil Nadu government had given over a lakh free power connections to farmers.

“In this line, the State government has taken another step for exposing the farmers to the export opportunities available for their produce domestically and abroad by bringing the experts under one roof. Hence, the farmers should also think of going in for export of their produce as such or after value-addition,” said Mr. Appavu, a horticulturist cultivating gooseberry, lemon, mango, etc.

Collector K.P. Karthikeyan said the farmers should take the next step of starting value-addition units with their produce to take their livelihood to their next level. Since government agencies were ready to extend guidance, training and financial assistance to farm produce organizations, the growers could start business ventures either individually or as a group, he said.

Joint Director of Agriculture G. Muruganandam, Deputy Director Ilango, Lead District Manager Ganesh Manikandan and senior officials of Department of Agriculture, Horticulture, Agro Marketing participated.

