Farmers encouraged to use biofertilizer

Biofertilizer being promoted among farmers in Ramanathapuram district.

Ramanathapuram

25 January 2022 18:33 IST

At a time when the price of chemical fertilizers was skyrocketing, Ramanathapuram district farmers have been advised to go for biofertilizer to reduce cost on production.

Joint Director of Agriculture, Tom P. Silas said that 500 ml of liquid bio-fertilizer which would cost only ₹150 can be used for one hectare of land.

The biofertilizer laboratory in Ramanathapuram has produced 50,000 litres of liquid biofertilizer with a new technology and it was being supplied to the farmers through Agricultural Extension Centres.

Stating that macro nutrients like Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potash were important for the growth of crops, Mr. Silas said that farmers can use Azospirillum and rhizobium bio fertilizer for nitrogen and phosphobacteria biofertilizer for phosphorus.

Last year, the laboratory had introduced Potash in liquid bio fertilizer form and this can help in developing immunity for the crops and for increasing the weight of grains.

Stating that the soil in Ramanathapuram district had only 2% of potash, Dr. Silas said that the liquid Potash biofertilizer can ensure adequate potash for the crops.

Stating that farmers were getting ready for the second crop in the district, the Joint Director said that 50 ml of liquid biofertilizer should be used for seed treatment for each acre of black gram, green gram, gingelly and cotton.

Besides, 200 ml of biofertilizer should be added with compost manure before sowing.

Usage of bio-fertilizer depending upon the crop will help in reducing the cost on chemical fertilizer by 25%.Besides, it would preserve the soil.