Farmers demand retrieval of their land near Mudhukulathoor

A group of farmers from Keezhakulam in Mudhukulathoor taluk on Monday sought the Collector’s intervention in restoring their farm land to them which was “illegally” transferred to others in a fraudulant way.

In their petition the farmers complained that few persons arpproached them in the guise of giving them ₹2,500 an acre for raising saplings. “Making the most of our ignorance, they got our signature in some documents,” the petitioners said.

Subsequently, Ramakrishnan of Madurai and Village Administrative Officers, Ramaiah and Muniyasamy, conspired with others to transfer patta of the around 270 acres of land to other’s name.

The issue of attempt to sell the land to others was taken up with the former Collector and District Revenue Officer few years back. “We also issue public notice about the land issue in newspapers” the petitioners said.

Stating that a petition was submitted to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also, the petitioners complained that no action has been taken to restore the land to their name.

The farmers threatened that they cannot tolerate any further delay in the issue and said that they would surrender their Aadhar card, family card and voters identity card to the government.

