ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers demand retrieval of their land near Mudhukulathoor

July 10, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Villagers from Keelakulam at collectrate in Ramanathapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

A group of farmers from Keezhakulam in Mudhukulathoor taluk on Monday sought the Collector’s intervention in restoring their farm land to them which was “illegally” transferred to others in a fraudulant way.

In their petition the farmers complained that few persons arpproached them in the guise of giving them ₹2,500 an acre for raising saplings. “Making the most of our ignorance, they got our signature in some documents,” the petitioners said.

Subsequently, Ramakrishnan of Madurai and Village Administrative Officers, Ramaiah and Muniyasamy, conspired with others to transfer patta of the around 270 acres of land to other’s name.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue of attempt to sell the land to others was taken up with the former Collector and District Revenue Officer few years back. “We also issue public notice about the land issue in newspapers” the petitioners said.

Stating that a petition was submitted to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also, the petitioners complained that no action has been taken to restore the land to their name.

The farmers threatened that they cannot tolerate any further delay in the issue and said that they would surrender their Aadhar card, family card and voters identity card to the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US