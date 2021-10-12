Farmers demand reopening of Alanganallur sugar mill

Members of Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Growers’ Association stage a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday.

12 October 2021 18:50 IST

MADURAI

Urging the State government to immediately reopen National Cooperative Sugar Mills at Alanganallur, sugarcane growers from the district demanded that the administration recall the staff members who were transferred to other mills.

Led by Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Growers’ Association president N. Palaniswamy, the sugarcane growers shouted slogans urging the government to restart the unit as sugarcane harvested from fields was ready for crushing.

Advertising

Advertising

Prior to the commencement of the crushing season, the unit had to be revamped since it was shutdown in 2019. Many staff members and officials attached to the mill were transferred or sent to other departments on deputation. The government should recall them at once, they stressed.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Palaniswamy said close to 60,000 tonnes of sugarcane had been grown in the belt and crushing at Alanganallur mill would be feasible for the growers. Hence, considering the availability of sugarcane, the government should earmark funds for the revamp of the plant and settle arrears due to the sugarcane farmers immediately.

The association members urged the government to sanction at least ₹10 crore and give necessary orders to restart the mill.

The farmers also submitted a memorandum to Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar at the Collectorate, officials said.