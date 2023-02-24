Farmers demand removal of wild boars from list of protected animals

February 24, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

With wild boar herds causing heavy damage to standing crops, agriculturists participating in the farmers’ grievance redress meeting here on Friday appealed to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to take urgent steps to remove wild boars from the list of Scheduled Animals of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

“If the wild boars are removed from the list, as in neighbouring Kerala to save farmers from crop loss, they can be hunted down either by farmers or forest personnel,” said P. Perumbadaiyar, State vice-president of Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam.

He said fields close to Western Ghats had been facing wild animal invasion threat for decades and the farmers, who were losing crops such as paddy, plantain, coconut, sugarcane, maize, tapioca, vegetables and fruits, to the wild animals to remain silent due to the stringent Wildlife Protection Act. As the population of wild boar has increased manifold, they are raiding agricultural fields as far as Maanur, Nanguneri, Ervadi and Valliyoor.

Another major grievance of the farmers was absence of direct procurement centres for green and black grams. “Since traders buy them at throwaway prices from farmers, they suffer huge losses or make minimum profit,” said Abraham of Kaanaarpatti, who also demanded establishment of a Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank with Maanur as headquarters.

When farmers wanted the officials to take steps for bringing Vadakku Gothaiyar water to Maanur Periyakulam and Pallamadaikulam by desilting the supply channels, the officials replied that this work would start shortly as funds had been allocated for the purpose.

In a petition, T. Chelladurai, president of Tirunelveli District’s Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said a few manufacturing units in Gangaikondan SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre had encroached upon Sundankulam and had destroyed the channels which supply water to the rain-fed tank. Hence, the Collector should take action to retrieve the waterbody, he said.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam’s Maanur taluk president S. Eloysius said Chinthaankulam, also in Gangaikondan, which was restored in 2006 and 2011 with the District Panchayat Councilor funds was being filled up with sand by a company for establishing its unit. “When we asked revenue officials about this, they, with the motive of helping this company, say there is no irrigation tank in the name of Chinthankulam as per revenue records. If the tank is closed, the Gangaikondan tank will not get water. Hence, the Collector should order an inquiry into this illegal sale of an irrigation tank to a private company,” said Mr. Eloysius.