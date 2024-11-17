 />
Farmers demand release of water from Vaigai river to irrigate 15,000 acres of ayacut through Kiruthumal channel

Published - November 17, 2024 07:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers affiliated to Cauvery, Vaigai, Kiruthumal, Gundar Irrigation Farmers Federation have sought the Water Resources Organisation (WRO) to release Vaigai water through Kiruthumal channel to irrigate some 15,000 acres in Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts.

The federation office-bearers M. Arjunan, R. Murugan and R. K. Macheswaran submitted a petition to Chief Engineer, WRO, S. Ramesh, and pressed for early release of water.

The farmers said that the release of water through the flood carrier would help indirect irrigation in the three districts through 46 tanks -- 30 in Virudhunagar district, 13 in Sivaganga district and three in Ramanathapuram district.

The Virudhunagar district president of the federation, Ram Pandian, said that Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan, has already sought the intervention of the WRO engineers in releasing water through Kiruthumal channel.

The release of water through Kiruthumal channel would help recharge of riverbed that has been catering to 200 drinking water projects in Virudhunagar district.

Tamil Nadu Drinking Water Supply and Drainage Board has also sought release of water which would help supply of drinking water to nine panchayats in Narikudi panchayat union. Similarly, it would recharge over 150 deep borewells in Virudhunagar and Sivaganga districts.

