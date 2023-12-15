Farmers demand release of water for irrigation in Theni district

December 15, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THENI

Demanding the district administration to immediately release water for irrigation in the PTR Canal, Thanthai Periyar Canal and the 18 Canal, hundreds of farmers on Friday said that over 10,000 acres of land may go dry without farming activities.

At the farmers’ grievances redress meeting held at Bodinayakkanur and chaired by . District Collector R. V. Shajeevana, a large number of farmers from Uthamapalayam and other blocks stressed the need for water release in the three canals immediately.

They said that usually water would be released from Mullaperiyar dam around October in the three canals. Despite, water level being over 135 feet, the officials had not released water, the farmers said.

Intervening, the Collector said that the Tamil Nadu government was well aware of the storage level in Mullaperiyar dam. “We will take up your petitions with the government and convey the urgency,” she said. She also clarified that the district administration cannot order for release of the water as demanded by some representatives in the meeting.

The PWD officials explained that at present 8592 mcft water was available in the dam and for release of water in the three canals, they should have 16,962 mcft. Anticipating that the catchment areas would get rain in the near future, water cannot be released. Hence, they appealed to the farmers to wait as the government should be in a position to distribute water in a sustained manner for the crops.

However, not convinced, a majority of them insisted that the government should consider the pleas sympathetically and not just give stock response.

The farmers also pointed out the large scale encroachments in canals and tanks maintained by the PWD and panchayats. The Collector immediately directed the officials to take stock of the encroachments and evict them without delay. She assured to monitor the eviction drive as well.

Do not indulge in politics

Submitting a petition to the Collector, Periyakulam MLA Saravana Kumar and former MLA Thanga Tamil Selvan urged the administration to consider favourably the demand of the farmers for release of water in PTR, Thanthai Periyar and in the 18 canal.

Later speaking to reporters, the DMK functionaries said that the government would do the needful for the farmers on the basis of the reports from the officials. The AIADMK, unable to stomach the popularity of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin were indulging in giving incorrect statements on the non-release of water for irrigation, they said.

Two days ago, a large number of AIADMK functionaries led by former minister and MLA R. B. Udayakumar, senior leader S. T. K. Jakkayan and others staged a agitation demanding water release in the canals immediately. They blamed the TN government as “ineffective” and anti-farmers.

They also said that under the regimes of late Jayalalithaa and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, the farmers were never let down and water was released without delays. They had also recalled the efforts of Ms Jayalalithaa, who was instrumental in getting the storage level increased in the Periyar dam by moving the Supreme Court.

