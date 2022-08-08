Farmers demand minimum support price for vegetables, fruits

Members of the All India Kisan Sabha taking part in the district level conference held in Dindigul on Monday.

August 08, 2022 21:14 IST

DINDIGUL

The Tamil Nadu government should provide minimum support price for vegetables and fruits grown by farmers on the lines of Kerala government.

The two-day 12th district conference of the TN Vivasayigal Sangam was held in Dindigul district. Farmers affiliated to the sangam from other districts in Tamil Nadu attended.

Various resolutions were passed at the conference. Office-bearers and executive committee members were elected. A rally was taken out by the members to mark the event.

Speakers stressed the need for giving minimum support price for horticultural crops. Like the MSP given to sugarcane growers, the government should extend it to vegetable and fruit growers. The farmers in Kerala have been highly motivated by the sops offered by the government.

The MSP would not only help the farmers but also the consumers to a great extent. A large number of barren land in the State should be brought under crop coverage. With technology in hand, the vacant land should be put to optimum use.

The crop damaged by wild animals should be declared as a disaster and the farmers should be adequately compensated. The forest department officials should permit Adivasis to carry out farm activities in the reserve land. “ Where else the community go other than the forests, in which they have been living for decades together...” the speakers asked and urged the government to conduct special gram sabhas for the Adivasis by the Collectors.

The conference passed resolutions urging the government to issue pattas to those people, who lived in poromboke land for over two decades.

The conference elected N Perumal as the new president of Dindigul district Vivasayigal Sangam and M Ramasamy as secretary. State general secretary P Shanmugam and others addressed the gathering on the concluding day.