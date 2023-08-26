Farmers demand insurance policy for coconut crops too

August 26, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Demanding the government to ensure that insurance policy was provided to them as well, the coconut growers associations from Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Watrap and other pockets in Virudhunagar district urged the Collector to help them immediately.

The monthly farmers’ grievance redressal meeting was held at the Collectorate on Friday. Collector V P Jayaseelan presided.

The farmers said that coconut was grown in large areas in the district.

“The crop is not covered with insurance as given to other crops across the State. Hence, whenever there is a calamity, the farmers suffered a big blow. Compensation or relief from the government alone will save the crop and the farmers.”

They also said that in the event of silence from the insurance companies, many small and marginal farmers may switch to other alternative crops.

Apart from insurance coverage, the coconut growers also sought the district administration to provide training. Tamil Nadu Vivasaiyigal Sangam functionary Ramachandra Raja said that the government should continue to procure copra from the farmers. Modern gadgets, which were provided to other farmers should be extended to those engaged in growing coconuts.

Through the Coconut Welfare Board, farmers should be taught the latest techniques, which would enable in enhancing crop coverage of the commodity and also encourage the farmers, said Vijayamurugan, president of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

Many others raised the issues of trespassing of wild animals and destruction of their crops. They urged the Collector to convene a panel comprising farmers and forest department officials. Some of them suggested that they be permitted to install solar fencing.

The Collector assured to look into the demands and support the farmers and promised to form a committee with the forest officials. “We will find ways to prevent animals attacking the crops,” he said.