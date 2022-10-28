Farmers’ demand hike in milk procurement price at grievances redressal meet in Dindigul

Farmers take part in the grievances redressal meet held at the Dindigul Collectorate on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Dairy farmers demanded hike in procurement prices of cow and buffalo milk during the monthly farmers’ grievances redressal meet chaired by Collector S. Visakan in Dindigul on Friday.

Stating that the last time the procurement prices were increased was in 2019, N. Perumal, district president, All India Kisan Sabha charged that in the current economy, “milk farmers are forced to bear a loss of ₹6 per litre because of a 40% hike in raw materials such as hay.”

He petitioned the Collector to increase the procurement price of cow milk per litre to ₹41 against the present price of ₹31, while he sought a ₹10 hike per litre for buffalo milk from ₹42. Among his other demands was for the State to procure paddy with a moisture content of up to 22% against the current 18%.

Further, Mr Perumal also wanted to include farmers cultivating onion, banana, pepper, lady’s finger and brinjal from Sanarpatti, Natham, Batlagundu, Dindigul and Kodaikanal blocks to benefit under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana-PMFBY).

S. Fathima Rajarathinam of Panjampatti in Athoor Taluk submitted a petition to the district administration to provide pesticides to tackle the invasive insects ravaging coconut plantations in the district. “Subsidies given per hectare for farmers who grow onion, tomatoes and potatoes were stopped after 2019, which must be revived for the benefit of farmers,” he added.

Member of Bharatiya Kisan Sangam, C. Chellathurai of Nochiodaipatti in Sanarpatti block along with five farmers petitioned the Collector to remove encroachments on a water channel in Kanavaipatti Panchayat. C. Vellasamy, one of the affected farmers, said that the encroachment of about 500 metre has been affecting over 20 farmers for the past four months.

“The encroachment blocks the entry of water into a tank belonging to the Panchayat which facilitates the irrigation to over 30 acres of land where paddy and coconut are grown. We have petitioned the Block Development Officer and the Panchayat President, but no action has been taken,” he said and added that the Collector has assured to look into the issue.

According to a press release, the Collector directed the Joint Director of Agriculture to examine the petitions submitted by the farmers and to take action within 15 days.

Additional Collector C. Dinesh Kumar, District Revenue Officer V. Latha and others were present.