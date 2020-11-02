Farmers demand higher compensation

It is meant for land acquired for road construction

DINDIGUL

Demanding the State government to intervene and settle the compensation amount to the farmers whose land had been acquired for the NH 209 four-way lane purposes in the district, the members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam resorted to a sit-in stir at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The members demanded that the compensation announced was far from satisfactory and that they wanted at least 10 times higher as per the 2013 Land Acquisition Act.

Speaking to reporters, central committee member of the Vivasayigal Sangam R. Sachidanandam said that farmers from Oddanchatram, Reddiarchatram, Thoppampatti, Palani and Athur had participated in the agitation.

The issue was that the officials had offered to settle at the rate of ₹ 118 per square metre as compensation to the farmers from the region. This was unfair and unacceptable, he said and claimed the farmers had wholeheartedly given their land, when the authorities informed them about the acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act of 1956.

Recently, when the Government of India acquired land for construction of an airport in Bangalore, the compensation was 10 times the fair/market value. Similarly, the Power Grid Corporation of India had given compensation at the rate of ₹ 2587 per square metre to people in Coimbatore for the land acquired from them.

The Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced a hefty package for the land acquired for the eight lane road project between Salem and Chennai.

The road project was going to be executed in three phases in the district and hence, they wanted a review of the compensation and demanded transparency before the real settlement was to be effected. After completing the acquisition, they would start laying the roads, which would certainly bring in more traffic on Madathukulam to Oddanchatram and beyond. The land prices in the belt too would inflate. Hence, the farmers should be given at least 10 times higher value of the market price, they pleaded.

Collector M Vijayalakshmi invited a few representatives and held talks with them. According to Mr. Sachidanandam, the Collector agreed to get the award copy to them in about a week's time from the authorities concerned. However, she pleaded inability on the demand to enhance the compensation, he clarified to reporters.