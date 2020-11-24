Farmers demand faster disbursal of insurance

‘12 villages left out owing to error made by officials’

Around 200 maize farmers from Peraiyur taluk petitioned the Collector here on Monday, demanding disbursal of crop insurance pending for 2018-19.

The farmers said the crop insurance had not been disbursed in the following 12 villages in Mothagam firka: Gopinayaickanpatti, Muruganeri, Sengulum, Kannapatti, V. Chathirapatti, Vaiyur, V. Gopalapuram, Rettiraipatti, Silarpatti, Chinna Muthulingapuram, Subbulapuram and Venkatachalapuram.

O.A. Narayanasamy, State president of Tamil Vivasayigal Sangam, who led the protest, said while crop insurance for other regions for 2018-19 had been disbursed, these 12 villages were alone left out owing to an error made by the officials. All the farmers had paid their premium for the crop insurance and had receipts for the same. “The officials say we have paid the premium for a different crop season. But all farmers have paid the premium during the correct season and an error has been committed by the officials. Ultimately, the farmers have been affected,” he said.

The maize farmers suffered huge crop damage during 2018-19 due to fall armyworm attack on a large scale, said P. Srinivasan, district president of the farmers’ association. “Moreover, rains were sparse that year, which resulted in lower yield,” he said.

The farmers brought grown maize crop to the Collectorate to show the fall armyworm infestation of the crop. “The fall armyworm has attacked maize fields of Peraiyur taluk this year too. The officials must support farmers in preventing the fall armyworm attack," said Mr. Narayanasamy.

If the pending crop insurance is not disbursed within a week, the farmers would resort to road blockade, he said.