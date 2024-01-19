Farmers decry letting of sewage into irrigation channel, encroachment and dumping of waste near waterbodies

January 19, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

Sewage being let into an irrigation channel, encroachment of waterbodies and dumping of waste materials near waterbodies were some of the complaints raised by farmers at the farmers’ grievance redressal meeting held at Madurai Collectorate on Friday.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha presided over the meeting. The farmers urged the Collector to initiate appropriate action. A farmer from Alanganallur D. Jayaprakash Narayanan complained about sewage being let into the irrigation channel in the area. He said that he has been raising the complaint for the past three years. However, no proper action has been taken, he said.

He said that he was unable to carry out agricultural activities as a result and urged the authorities to take appropriate action as expeditiously as possible. The farmer was told that a treatment plant would be established in the area to treat the water. The location for the same would be decided in a week.

Another farmer A. Marichamy complained about the dumping of waste along the Madakulam tank. He urged the Collector to inspect the Madakulam tank. The authorities said that a board had been installed asking the public not to dump waste along the waterbody. The Collector asked the authorities to place adequate garbage bins at appropriate places in the area.

Farmers also complained about encroachment on waterbodies in Melur and Nagamalai Pudukottai. A farmer M.P. Raman said that during the recent rains the subways in Usilampatti along the Madurai–Bodinayakkanur railway section were submerged. People were unable to use the subways as the water was not properly pumped out. He urged the authorities concerned to take appropriate action in this regard.

Some of the other issues raised by the farmers during the meeting were with regard to the menace of wild animals destroying crops. The Forest Department officials were asked to look into the issue. Issues pertaining to crop insurance, electricity supply and agricultural loans were also raised by the farmers during the meeting.