Farmer’s death: one held for taking away his milch animals

November 07, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Dindigul district police have arrested a man in connection with the death by suicide of a farmer, K. Gobi alias Palanichamy, 34, in Keeranur under Kallimanthayam police station limits on Sunday.

A statement said Palanichamy of Palanirukkuvarpatti had taken farm land on lease in Keeranur. He had borrowed ₹1 lakh from two persons - T. Gautham and Prakash - and bought milch animals. However, since he had faced losses, he could not repay the loan. In this backdrop, the duo had taken away the animals on Saturday.

Frustrated over their act, the man decided to end his life and left a video message about his decision. He was rescued in an unconscious state and admitted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital. However, he died on Sunday.

AFter his video message went viral on the social media, the Kallimandhyam police registered a case against the duo based on a complaint from Palanichamy’s father and arrested Gautham for abetting Palanichamy’s death. Palanichamy’s body was handed over to the family members after postmortem.

Further investigation is under way.

