Farmers criticise insurance firm

A group of farmers staged a dharna in front of an insurance firm here on Tuesday when officials reportedly asked them to come to the office next Monday to submit their new bank account numbers for getting insurance benefits.

Farmers, who had cultivated corn as rain-fed crop in various parts of the district during 2018 – 2019, suffered extensive damage following Fall Armyworm attack. As they had paid the crop insurance premium through the Pandyan Grama Bank (PGB), they were hopeful of getting the insurance benefits. As the PGB became Tamil Nadu Rural Bank following its merger with Pallavan Grama Bank, farmers were asked by the insurance firm to get new account number from the new entity, Tamil Nadu Rural Bank, so that the company could remit the compensation in the new accounts through online fund transfer.

When the farmers after getting the account number from Tamil Nadu Rural Bank went to the insurance firm on Tuesday, they were asked to come to the office next Monday as the linking of new account number with farmers’ names would be done only on Mondays. While a section of the farmers waiting with the new account numbers left the insurance firm premises with murmur, about 50 agriculturists, led by A. Varadharajan, president of Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam, staged a dharna in front of the office saying that they would continue their agitation until their account numbers were received and linked to their new accounts.

As the protest that started at 8.30 a.m. continued beyond 12.45 p.m., the insurance firm officials received the new account numbers.

“The insurance firm officials say they would get details from 200 persons only on Mondays, which will take at least three months to complete the exercise since more than 10,000 farmers had paid premium through the PGB. As farmers coming from northern parts of the district have to spend at least ₹ 300 per head per trip to Thoothukudi, we staged a protest to achieve our demand,” Mr. Varadharajan said.

He urged the insurance firm officials to ensure error-free linking of new account with their names for prompt and timely disbursal of insurance benefits.