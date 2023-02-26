Farmers complain of shortage of harvesters, claim officials have not made arrangements

February 26, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

With harvesters coming in from as far as Salem district, the rental charge per hour has gone up to ₹ 2,500 per hour, claim farmers in Korampallam in Thoothukudi district on Sunday where paddy harvest has just commenced.

After delay in northeast monsoon and poor rainfall, farmers in many pockets in Thoothukudi commenced farming activities for the ‘pisanam’ crop as late as December 2022, which went on till January 2023-end.

However, those dependent on the water for irrigation from Korampallam tank, including Kalankarai, and Mullakadu commenced activities as early as November 2022 and hence, the standing crop was ready for harvest now.

Against this background, shortage in getting harvesters has forced the farmers to either wait for the arrival of machines at their doorsteps or pay higher price to private owners. “Last year, I paid ₹ 2,000, while this season, the rental had gone up to ₹ 2,500 per hour and even more...” said V.A. Baskar of Athimarapatti.

As for the yield was concerned, the farmer said that it was on the expected lines as the water was available in the Korampallam tank. The district administration has announced opening of direct purchase centre in Korampallam. Hence, it would be advantageous to the farmers.

But, without harvest being done on time, the farmers were taking a high risk as the standing crops may fall, which may lead to loss of the produce. Further, the delay in harvesting may also lead to unnecessary exposure to the cold weather experienced at night, which would lead to rise in moisture content in paddy, he added.

Another farmer Arockiasamy said that the price of paddy per quintal was announced as ₹ 2,060 by the government in DPCs, while the private merchants are offering Rs 2800 for 150 kg of paddy. Such anomalies should be set right by the officials forthwith, he said.

Many small and marginal farmers blamed the Agriculture Engineering Department officials for not deploying enough harvesters here on time. Despite knowing well that the fields in Korampallam pockets were ready for harvest, nothing tangible had been done, they charged.

Many of the machines have been taken to Thanjavur district, where harvest was going on in full swing in the delta region, they added.

However, a senior official in the Agriculture department said that harvesters would be here on time and given to farmers on first-come-first-served basis. The yield of the paddy is very good and DPCs would also start functioning on time. “All arrangements are in place...” he asserted.