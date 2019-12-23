Farmers complain of pest in Bengal gram

DINDIGUL

In the black cotton soil belts of Reddiarchatram and Kanakkampatti, farmers have cultivated Bengal gram, a winter crop that requires little water and less expenditure and is cultivated only once a year during the season.

As per records of the Agriculture department, Dindigul district has 469 ha under pulses cultivation of which 200 ha is under cultivation of Bengal gram, which is an 80-day crop that grows by absorbing moisture retained in the ‘karisal’ or black cotton soil. Villages like Kasavanampatti, Pazhaya Kannivadi, Konur, Karisalpatti, Hanumantharayankottai and Dharmathupatti are pockets where Bengal gram is grown in majority of the farms.

However, farmers rue that the attack of pod-borer pest has increased in the crop. “About 100 acres in the area have been affected and there’s a possibility of the yield getting reduced considerably,” they claim. “The pest is basically a caterpillar that starts attacking the plant during the flowering stage on the 45th day and eats the tender pods for the next 20 days. The larvae is green when young and turns black as it grows and turns into a moth finally.”

The reason for the increased instance of pod-borer attack on Bengal gram is that cotton farmers have switched over to BT cotton that’s resistant to the pest, says P. Suruliappan, AD, Quality Control, Agriculture Department.

“Cotton and Bengal gram are host plants for the moth. Earlier, when farmers used to cultivate native cotton, the moth would lay eggs on both and the attack was shared but now since native cotton is not available, Bengal gram is the only crop left for the moth. Hence, the magnitude of attack is felt more,” he says.

He adds that farmers in the block were advised to spray necessary pesticides from the 45th day. “However, an inspection will be conducted to assess the attack. If 10% of crops are affected, the attack will not affect the yield, but in case of more crops being affected, the yield may reduce by 10%.”

“There are no hybrids in Bengal gram and hence we cultivate the local variety. However, it’s a crop that fetches decent profit. One can expect a yield of 600 to 700 ks per acre and a profit of ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 per acre,” say farmers.