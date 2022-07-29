Farmers complain of malpractice in DPCs

THENI

Some officials in the agriculture department enable private merchants benefit from direct purchase centres in the district, said a group of farmers at the monthly farmers’ grievance meeting held here on Friday.

Collector K.V. Muralidharan, who was in the chair, assured the farmers that he would look into the issue and get them rectified soon.

The farmers urged the officials to construct buildings for the DPCs in any ‘poromboke’ land in the district. It would help farmers to identify DPCs easily; they need not ask officials to open DPCs around the harvest season.

By making use of some ‘outdated’ orders, field staff in the agriculture department encouraged private merchants to take away the produce brought by the farmers to the DPCs. The connivance between corrupt officials and merchants should not be allowed.

The farmers said that forest officials did not give approval in time to fell teak trees under some pretext or the other. These teak trees were grown under government schemes two decades ago, they said and urged the Collector to intervene in the issue.

The Collector said that adequate urea, potash, DAP and other fertilizers were available at authorised outlets. Paddy and oil seeds were also available in sufficient quantity for kuruvai crop cultivation. Farmers can complain directly to the Assistant Director (Quality Control) at 9894947952. He warned of stern action in case of any complaint of sale of substandard goods to farmers.

Theni district had 72 % surplus rain in July. He said as against 36.8 % normal rainfall in July, the district received 109.58 mm of rainfall. Similarly, as against 341 mm of rainfall (up to July), the district received 419.75 mm of rainfall as on date. He urged the farmers to carry out farm activities in full swing.

Survey completed

Following the recent announcement in the Assembly, a survey was conducted to lay road to Kannagi Temple from Tamil Nadu side. The Collector informed that the survey had been completed on the 6.6 km stretch from Paliankudi to Kannagi Temple. Though the commuters can choose Thekkadi and Kokarakandam stretch on the Kerala side to reach the temple, it was 13 km. So, devotees urged the State government to lay a road from Vinetripaarai point near Gudalur. As a first phase, the survey had been completed. We will inform the government about this and ensure the project was expedited without delay, he said.