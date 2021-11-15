Farmers complain of acute shortage of fertilizers

Virudhunagar

Farmers of Virudhunagar district have complained that acute shortage of fertilizer is hampering farming operation and staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Monday.

The protest was led by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam State vice-president A. Vijayamurugan and Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam president N.A. Ramachandra Raja.

Mr. Vijayamurugan said that while all types of fertilizers were in short supply, Urea and DAP were particularly not available since October.

“Northeast monsoon has not been very good in the district but helped only rain-fed cultivation in most parts. Besides, lift irrigation has also helped in farming on over 4.5 lakh acres of ayacut,” he said.

Stating that Urea and DAP were essential for all the hybrid crops, Mr. Ramachandra Raja said that non-availability had affected farmers even after the monsoon had set in.

Private fertilizer shops were selling the fertilizers for a premium and were also forcing the farmers to buy unwanted fertilizers which pinch the poor farmers badly.

Even after complaints against such malpractice had been lodged with officials in the Department of Agriculture, no deterrent action had been taken so far, both the leaders complained.

Virudhunagar is one of the worst-hit districts as it had not got its quota of fertilizer, the farmers complained.

The farmers handed over a petition to Collector, J. Meghanath Reddy.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary P. Murugan was present.