Farmers complain about poor germination of ‘Ambai 16’ paddy

Farmers of Vadakarai area, who had cultivated ‘Ambai 16’ paddy variety and reportedly suffered heavy loss owing to poor germination of the crop, have appealed to Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan to inspect their paddy fields and recommend to the government for due crop loss compensation.

A group of agriculturists from Vadakarai, led by farmer Abdul Ali, who submitted the petition to the Collector, said farmers, getting water for irrigation from Adavinainar Dam’s three channels had cultivated ‘Ambai 16’ variety paddy during this ‘pisanam’ season after buying the seeds from various sources. Since the variety had not grown properly, the farmers had suffered heavy loss and hence the officials attached to the Department of Agriculture should be instructed to visit the affected paddy fields in Vadakarai area for giving due crop loss compensation, the petitioner farmers said.

Complaining about harassment by the police, a group of paddystraw traders submitted a petition to the Collector. They said around 15 loads of paddystraw was being sent to Kerala every day as the harvested paddystraw was being rolled and loaded in the vehicles to be sent to the neighbouring State.

“However, police at the Puliyarai check-post are harassing the drivers of these vehicles in the guise of ‘overloading’ and forcing them to stop the paddystraw-laden lorries at Puliyarai for 2 or 3 days. Since this issue has badly hit this business, giving employment to over 3,000 persons, the Collector should intervene and sort-out the issue,” the petitioners said.

A group of villagers from Achchanpudhur under Kadayanallur taluk submitted petition seeking free house sites.

A group of residents of Kadaiyaalurutti under Kadayanallur taluk submitted a petition seeking the Collector’s intervention to ensure the erection of shed on a land reportedly belonging to a temple in the village.

“Since a few individuals are obstructing our move to erect the shed, the Collector should intervene to render justice,” the villagers said.