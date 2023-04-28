Farmers complain about irregularities in DPCs, sewage mixing into irrigation canals

April 28, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - MADURAI

Irregularities in direct purchase centres, encroachment on waterbodies and sewage mixing into irrigation canals were some of the serious complaints raised by farmers at the farmers grievance meet held at the Madurai Collectorate on Friday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar presided over the meeting. A farmer from Thenur said that there were irregularities in the functioning of the DPCs. He complained that influential people were involved in the irregularities. He said appropriate action should be taken against them.

He said that the farmers were made to pay excess fees. He also showed a video clipping to the Collector as a proof of the irregularities. The farmer said that he was also facing threats. Mr. Aneesh Sekhar said that he would look into the issue.

Farmers from Alanganallur complained about sewage getting mixed into the irrigation canal. It was causing water pollution and appropriate action should be taken to prevent this. Though complaints were raised repeatedly, no action was taken, they said.

The Collector said that it was a serious issue and needed immediate attention. He directed the authorities to take necessary steps to rectify the issue immediately. He asked the authorities to ensure sewage treatment.

Some of the other issues raised were with regard to removal of Prosopis juliflora (Seemai Karuvelam) trees from waterbodies and strengthening of bunds. Complaints were also raised about encroachments near Melur bus stand, along the road margins. A request was placed for an Uzhavar Sandhai at Kalligudi taluk by the local farmers association. The authorities said that steps would be taken.

An engineering graduate M Sangili Pandi, who has taken up organic farming, explained the use of modern technology in agriculture. He spoke on the usage of drones in agriculture. Farmers said that more awareness campaigns should be held on organic farming.