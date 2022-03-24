Farmers complain about irregularities at DPCs

March 24, 2022 22:26 IST

Madurai

Paddy farmers are gearing up to rake up irregularities in procurement of paddy at the monthly farmers' grievance redress meeting scheduled for Friday.

Besides an inordinate delay in taking the paddy, the farmers complain about high-handedness of unauthorised persons belonging to the ruling party in the procurement. "My produce that was dumped on the roadside in front of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown in Kulamangalam had to wait for 15 days for the officials to weigh it," complained a farmer, P. Suresh Kumar of Kulamangalam.

Many other farmers are facing the same fate as they had to not only wait, but also safeguard their produce dumped on the roadside from theft and cattle menace. "We have to be guarding the paddy day and night," he said.

Besides, the ruling party men were fleecing the farmers, complained another farmer A.N.M. Tirupathi. "For every bag of paddy, they charged us ₹50 for handling. Over and above, instead of 40 kg of paddy and 400 grams of bag, they force farmers to give additional 1 kg to 1.5 kg of paddy as compensation for moisture content.

"When the paddy is procured only after checking moisture content, why should we give them additional paddy?"he asked.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the farmers, after having lost their yield due to unseasonal rains, were being looted. Besides, traders got preference in selling the produce as they were willing to give more commission (upto ₹100 a bag).

"Since traders buy the paddy for ₹800 to ₹900 a quintal, the ₹1,420 a quintal given at the direct purchase centre fetches them a huge profit," he said.

Farmers who had already borrowed heavily - right from sowing to harvesting - are forced for distress selling due to delayed procurement at DPCs as they need to pay for harvesting and transporting of paddy.