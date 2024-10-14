Farmers complain about inordinate delay in distribution of insurance compensation for crop loss faced in 2023-24

Complaining that the insurance company was yet to pay compensation to a section of farmers who had lost their crops during 2023-24, Cauvery Vaigai Gundar Irrigation Farmers’ Federation has asked Virudhunagar district administration to convene meeting of the insurance company representatives with the farmers.

In a statement, the federation Virudhunagar district president, Ram Pandian, said that majority of the farmland in Virudhunagar district was rainfed.

Last year, the farmers had raised paddy on 57,000 acres, millets on 13,000 acres and pulses on 13,762 acres.

The farmers had paid crop insurance premium for these crops along with other major crops like sorgam, maize, black gram, cane and banana.

However, a number of farmers faced loss of crop due to stagnation of water due to heavy rain. The damage of crops was pertinent in Aruppukottai, Kariapatti, Narikudi and Tiruchuli areas.

The breaches in irrigation tanks also led to the crop damage as farmers could not reach their farmlands, he said.

The farmers had been repeatedly demanding to remove the anomaly in payment of compensation under crop loss. While some 25 villages under Paralachi firka had faced crop loss of maize, the compensation had been paid to the farmers of only a few villages and farmers of other villagers were yet to get the compensation.

The officials have been dragging the issue for long with the claim that the compensation would be issued soon. However, the officials have not given any assurance in written about their claim.