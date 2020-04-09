‘Farmers can use cold storage without rent’

The Virudhunagar district administration has attempted to provide linkage between farmers and traders for effective marketing of fruits and vegetables grown in the district.

According to Collector R. Kannan, different types of fruits cultivated on 7,078 hectares and vegetables on 3,425 hectares are getting ready for harvest. Farmers facing difficulty in reaching their harvested produce to the market can contact the Assistant Directors (Horticulture) or Horticulture Officers of their blocks for help.

“The officers will guide the farmers and provide linkage to traders,” he said.

Besides, the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) will operate direct selling centres and mobile fruit and vegetable vending of Farmers Producers’ Organisations to enable the produce reach consumers directly at a reasonable price.

“Besides providing linkage to traders, the officials will also guide farmers to store their perishable goods at cold storage units at Rajapalayam, Aruppukottai and Virudhunagar. Farmers can use the facility to safeguard their produce without any rental charges till the lockdown period,” Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to the Collector, Sankar S. Narayanan, said.