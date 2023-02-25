Farmers can pledge their produce in warehouses up to six months

February 25, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In a bid to help small and marginal farmers and others to hold their produce in a spacious warehouse and sell them at a later period, which would fetch them a higher price, the district administration has played the role of a catalyst by bringing in bankers and farmers.

The initiative by a team of officials from Agriculture, Agri Marketing department, among others, has benefited paddy and chilli farmers.

As a first step, Collector Johny Tom Varghese handed over cheques to the tune of ₹92.75 lakh to farmers at a function in which South Indian Bank Manager Liji George participated.

Using the massive storage space available across the district, including Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Kamudi, Mudukalathur, Rajasingamangalam and Thiruvadanai, the farmers can use the warehouse at a nominal rent. For instance, for stocking 1,000 kg of chilli or paddy, they have to pay ₹1 per tonne per day. They can avail loan up to 50& to 75% of the market price from select banks in the district for up to six months. It has been planned to give a maximum of ₹3 lakh per farmer, officials said.

The Collector said that whenever harvest was under way, a majority of the farmers could not register profits at all as the markets were flooded with the produce. Hence, to hold the stocks and sell at a later date, the government has taken the initiative through regulated market, where a farmer can sell the goods directly to buyers without paying commission or brokerage.

On Friday, the warehouses received 7,900 bags of paddy valued at ₹1.20 crore in the market and SIB gave a loan of ₹90.72 lakh to the farmers. Similarly, for another farmer from R S Mangalam, the bank gave ₹2 lakh for pledging his produce of 277 bags of paddy, officials said.