Farmer’s body handed over to relatives after post mortem; Andipatti MLA hold talks with family members

October 30, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - THENI

The family members and relatives of the farmer Eswaran, who was allegedly shot dead by a forest department official in the Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve on Saturday, demanded justice and refused to take the body from the Government Medical College Hospital on Monday.

After long hours of persuasion by the police and other officials, they continued with their stand on the arrest of eight officials from the forest department. They also demanded a government job for a member of the family and sought compensation for the ‘murder’.

The sudden downpour did not discourage the people from moving out and continued with their agitation in front of the hospital. Finally, Andipatti MLA Maharajan, who held talks with the villagers, said that justice would be delivered, after which six of the family members went inside the hospital and signed the documents following which the post-mortem commenced at 3 p.m.

At 4.30 p.m., the body was handed over to them, which was taken to Kullapagoundanpatti, the home town of the farmer.

