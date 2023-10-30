HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmer’s body handed over to relatives after post mortem; Andipatti MLA hold talks with family members

October 30, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

The family members and relatives of the farmer Eswaran, who was allegedly shot dead by a forest department official in the Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve on Saturday, demanded justice and refused to take the body from the Government Medical College Hospital on Monday.

After long hours of persuasion by the police and other officials, they continued with their stand on the arrest of eight officials from the forest department. They also demanded a government job for a member of the family and sought compensation for the ‘murder’.

The sudden downpour did not discourage the people from moving out and continued with their agitation in front of the hospital. Finally, Andipatti MLA Maharajan, who held talks with the villagers, said that justice would be delivered, after which six of the family members went inside the hospital and signed the documents following which the post-mortem commenced at 3 p.m.

At 4.30 p.m., the body was handed over to them, which was taken to Kullapagoundanpatti, the home town of the farmer.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.