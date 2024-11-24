Farmers’ body alleges rampant pollution of Kousika river by Virudhunagar municipality

Kousika river, the lifeline for few the towns and rural pockets of Virudhunagar district, has been turned into a sewage and garbage dumping yard, thanks to the lackadaisical attitude of authorities.

Besides, the unabated growth of wild vegetation like Prosopis juliflora and water hyacinth along with green algae add to the unhygienic condition of the river that has been the drinking water source for Virudhunagar town and other rural habitations downstream.

A team of farmers of Cauvery Vaigai Kiruthumal Gundar Irrigation Farmers Federation visited various parts of Kousika river from Virudhunagar upto Irukkangudi dam near Sattur on Friday (November 22, 2024) only to find the rampant destruction to the river that carries fresh rainwater from the Western Ghats along Watrap Taluk.

Water from Kousika river flows through Virudhunagar town taking surplus water to Kullursandhai dam, Goldwarpatti dam and then Irukkangudi Dam.

However, the river has been in complete mismanagement with several houses, commercial buildings, shops and hotels letting their sewage into the river, complained the federation general secretary, M. Arjunan.

“As if this destruction was not enough, Virudhunagar town, with 36 wards, has been draining its untreated underground drainage into Kousika river as its sewage treatment plant installed the town is not functional for the last three years,” he added.

Untreated sewage of at least 3 million litres a day is being let into the river converting into a big sewage canal, he said.

Besides, dumping of all kinds of waste generated in the town, including plastic and other toxic wastes are being dumped, unchecked by the officials, in the river which gives a pathetic look to the otherwise fresh water-carrying river.

The river has been emanating bad odour as it carries only black and thick sewage.

“The crime of polluting the river by the municipal administration would attract penal action under environmental laws. We have already alerted the district administration about the rampant pollution of the river by raising it at the farmers grievances redressal meeting,” said the federation Virudhunagar district secretary, Ram Pandian.

At least 18,000 acres of ayacut under Kullursandhai, Golwarpatti and Irrukkangudi dams have been rendered wasteland for the last few years.

Besides, Irrukkangudi dam is a main source of water for several habitations including Sattur town.

The federation accused that the Kousika renovation work taking up at a cost of ₹6.5 crore in 2015 was not properly executed.

Both the Kullursandhai and Golwarpatti dams are crying for proper maintenance.

The district administration should immediately stop the crime of polluting the river and take steps to protect the river, failing which the farmers would launch a protest, Mr. Arjunan said.