Farmers blame forest department for failure to protect farmlands from wild animals

January 19, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Virudhunagar

Farmers charged that the Forest department officials were not taking any steps to safeguard farmlands from being invaded by wild animals in Virudhunagar district.

Participating at the monthly farmers’ grievances redress meeting, chaired by Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, here on Friday, president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, N. A. Ramachandra Raja said that wild elephants have been raiding the farms along the western ghats in the district and have damaged hundreds of coconut trees in the last few months. Neither the forest department officials have taken any steps to prevent such invasion nor they have given compensation to the farmers, he complained.

A forest official contended that during Sabarimala season, the elephants migrate to the forest along Virudhunagar district. The water in Pilavakkal and Kovilar dams are big attraction for them. He assured that all efforts were being taken to prevent the pachyderms from entering the farm lands.

However, other farmers also joined the issue and complained that they suffered crop loss due to wild boars. They sought that the subsidy given for laying solar electric fencing for farmlands along the five km distance of forest area should be extended to other areas also as the wild boar attack was prevalent everywhere.

They also complained that the monthly meeting organised by the forest department officials to hear the grievances of farmers were not being held in recent times. Such meetings will help to resolve lot of issues, they said.

The Collector instructed the officials to regularly conduct the meeting and provide details of the measures taken to prevent wild animals destroying farms.

K. Ganesan, president of Water Users’ Association of Vadi Tank in Sivakasi Taluk, complained that he had been employing workers for regulating the sluices day and night during the rainy days. He sought the wages for the workers be paid by the Water Resources Department (WRD). However, an engineer from WRD said that there was no such provision for payment of wages for those workers. He sought raincoats, torches and sheds for the workers who are deployed during rainy nights.

When farmers from Padanthal, Thottiyapatti and Puththur complained that officials had not inspected the flood-affected crops for survey, the Collector said that all the left-out places would be surveyed.

The Collector also said that more number of direct purchase centres for paddy would be opened in the district whenever the demand from farmers came.