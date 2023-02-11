HamberMenu
Farmers attempt to burn copies of Union Budget in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi

February 11, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Members belonging to various farmers’ associations staging a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Members belonging to various farmers’ associations staging a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Condemning the Union government for poor allocation of funds in the Budget for MGNREGA, farmers affiliated to various unions staged a demonstration in Kovilpatti and Thoothukudi on Saturday.

As the farmers attempted to burn copies of the Union Budget, police personnel arrested them. Shouting slogans, they squatted on the road in front of the Travellers’ Bungalow in Kovilpatti.

Speaking to reporters, they said that the Union government had lessened the allocation for the 100-day wage scheme and also reduced the subsidy component on fertilizers. As a result, farmers would be caught in a bigger debt trap and farm labourers would find their livelihood at stake due to scaling down of funds for schemes such as MGNREGA.

The farmers also charged the Centre for not rescuing them from financial debts as districts like Thoothukudi had suffered heavily due to lack of rainfall during the northeast monsoon.

In Thoothukudi, farmers affiliated to the Tamizhnadu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office. They were arrested and released later in the evening, police said.

