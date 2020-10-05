Farmers’ association extends support to Palaniswami’s candidature to CM post

TIRUNELVELI

05 October 2020 22:33 IST

Even as the weekly grievance redressal meet was under way at the Collectorate on Monday, a group of farmers affiliated to Vijayanarayanam Irrigation Tank Farmers’ Association staged demonstration in support of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s candidature for the same post for next Assembly elections.

Led by association president R. Murugan, they raised slogans in support of Mr. Palaniswami.

They said the Chief Minister, who was executing kudimaramaththu works for desilting irrigation tanks and supply channels for the past three years, had revived farming operations in areas that remained uncultivable for several decades due to want of water.

The desilted tanks and supply channels, with increased storage of water, had expanded the area of cultivation.

“It has led to increase in farmers’ income. Hence, Mr. Palaniswami should be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” said Mr. Murugan.

A petition submitted submitted by a group of people from Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Pettai appealed to the Collector to allow them to use a common path in their area.

They said residents, who were living in Thiruvalluvar Nagar since 1972, were using a common path adjacent to the Government Industrial Training Institute for the past 48 years.

Even after they constructed a temple in their colony in 1982, a section of residents used the common path to reach the place of worship without any resistance from any individual or an organization.

“Of late, the ITI administration claimed ownership of this common path after a compound wall was built around the institute. When the matter was challenged in court, we lost the legal battle. Hence, we appeal to the Collector to allow us to use the common path,” said P. Ramalakshmi, a signatory.