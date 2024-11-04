Farmers asked to pay premium for insurance scheme for rabi crops

Virudhunagar district administration has asked the farmers to pay premium for rabi crops under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme.

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan, on Monday, said that the crop insurance could be paid through the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and Common Service Centre.

After flagging off a propaganda vehicle to create awareness on crop insurance scheme, here on Monday, the Collector said that the last date for payment of premium for black gram and pulses was November 15.

The last day for registration of maize, pearl millet (Cumbu), pigeon pea and cotton is November 30.

The premium for insuring green gram, blackgram, pigeon pea gram is ₹ 228 per acre. The premium for samba paddy is ₹447 a acre, ₹316 for maize, ₹135 for sorgam and ₹160 for cumbu.

Along with the insurance proposal, the farmers need to pay the registration form, adangal and sowing certificate issued by village adminstrative officer, copy of bank passbook front page and Aadhaar card. They can get receipt for the payment of premium.

The farmers should verify whether the receipt has mentioned the correct details about the name of the crop, village and bank account number.

Insuring the crop wold help the farmers during crop loss due to natural disasters, pest attack, the Collector said.

The propaganda vehicle has been organised by Department of Agriculture and State Bank of India General Insurance Company.

Joint Director, Agriculture, K. Vijaya and Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to the Collector, Nachiyarammal, were present.

