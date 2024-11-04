ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers asked to pay premium for insurance scheme for rabi crops

Published - November 04, 2024 09:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district administration has asked the farmers to pay premium for rabi crops under the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan, on Monday, said that the crop insurance could be paid through the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and Common Service Centre.

After flagging off a propaganda vehicle to create awareness on crop insurance scheme, here on Monday, the Collector said that the last date for payment of premium for black gram and pulses was November 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last day for registration of maize, pearl millet (Cumbu), pigeon pea and cotton is November 30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The premium for insuring green gram, blackgram, pigeon pea gram is ₹ 228 per acre. The premium for samba paddy is ₹447 a acre, ₹316 for maize, ₹135 for sorgam and ₹160 for cumbu.

Along with the insurance proposal, the farmers need to pay the registration form, adangal and sowing certificate issued by village adminstrative officer, copy of bank passbook front page and Aadhaar card. They can get receipt for the payment of premium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The farmers should verify whether the receipt has mentioned the correct details about the name of the crop, village and bank account number.

Insuring the crop wold help the farmers during crop loss due to natural disasters, pest attack, the Collector said.

The propaganda vehicle has been organised by Department of Agriculture and State Bank of India General Insurance Company.

Joint Director, Agriculture, K. Vijaya and Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to the Collector, Nachiyarammal, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US